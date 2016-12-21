Toronto area home sells for $400,000 over asking price

The Toronto real estate market is bonkers. It keeps getting hotter as prices, especially prices on single-family detached houses, continue to rise.

A house this weekend, for instance, sold for more than $400,000 over asking and it wasn't even located in Toronto proper.

The 2,670 square-foot home in Vaughan, at 10 Hinda Lane near Dufferin and Steeles, was priced low at $699,900, reports the Toronto Star today. About 800 people visited the open house last weekend and around 50 made offers.

It sold for $1.1 million in original condition, free of renovations since about 1984. Though as the Star notes, the owners did replace the furnace.

Wow.