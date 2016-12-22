City
570 Wellington

Condo of the week: 570 Wellington Street

There's a lot to be said for townhouse living in a city like Toronto. Not everyone enjoys the stacked experience of a condo tower, and multi-storey row houses almost invariably feel more homely than apartment-style units. 

Take, for instance, this townhouse at 570 Wellington St. It's not particularly remarkable from the outside, but an elegant interior design makes it a highly attractive alternative to a standard-issue condo in the heart of the city. 

570 wellington street

It is, however, a bit quirky. Despite almost 1,500 square feet of space, it only has one bedroom. The area that would normally house a second bedroom has been converted to an open concept office, which positions this condo as an option for singles or a couple who isn't planning on reproducing anytime soon. 

570 wellington street

There's not much outdoor space here — just a small deck — but given how gorgeous the kitchen and bathroom are, it's an alluring property. The wide angle photos here exaggerate the size of the towhnhouse, but given that it's targetted for one or two people, there's plenty of room to maneuver.  

570 wellington street

SPECS

  • Address: 570 Wellington St. #14A
  • Price: $1,299,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 (plus office)
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1 (underground)
  • Maintenance Fees: $986.05
  • Listing agent: Jesse Boyer and Amy Williamson
  • Listing ID: C3673250

570 wellington street

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES
  • Walnut Millwork
  • Steam room / hot tub
  • Access to pool / gym
  • Fireplace

570 wellington street

GOOD FOR

An individual or couple who wants an urban paradise and isn't concerned about accommodating kids or visiting family members. This really is a gorgeous space, but it's not equipped to deal with overnight guests.

570 wellington street

MOVE ON IF

You need more bedrooms. This is unique space given that there's only one sleeping area spread across three storeys. It'll be an ideal pad for some and not an option for others.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

570 wellington street570 wellington street570 wellington street570 wellington street570 wellington street570 wellington street

