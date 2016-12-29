City
38 niagara street

Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street

If you have $1.1 million to spend on a condo, you're going to get a space that's vastly more nicer than a Toronto home at that price point. Obviously the size won't compare, and you'll have maintenance fees to deal with, but the worlds of the million dollar condo and million dollar house couldn't be further apart.

38 Niagara Street

This penthouse unit at 38 Niagara is a good example of the luxury features on offer for condos in this range. It comes in at around 1,600 feet with an additional 1,000 outside. That's not too shabby.

38 Niagara StreetAdd to that things like a built-in audio system and a custom kitchen, and you have the recipe for a very attractive living space for anyone without multiple children. Having your own backyard is certainly nice, but so too is this view of the skyline from your soaring terrace.

SPECS
  • Address: 38 Niagara St. PH 4
  • Price: $1,099,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,042.31
  • Listing agent: Tim Bosworth / Brad J. Lamb Realty
  • Listing ID: C3669429
NOTEWORTHY FEATURES
  • 1,000 square feet of outdoor space over two balconies
  • Bang & Olufsen integrated audio system
  • Poliform kitchen
GOOD FOR

A lot of people. It's size disqualifies it from anything other than starter family duty, but other than that, this is highly functional space with plenty of room outdoors that will appeal to young professionals, couples, and even those with a single child.

MOVE ON IF

Your idea of a condo is attached to an array of amenities. There's no pool, gym,or dog-washing station here. The selling point is the unit itself, not the building. 

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

38 Niagara Street38 Niagara Street38 Niagara Street38 Niagara Street

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

