Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street

If you have $1.1 million to spend on a condo, you're going to get a space that's vastly more nicer than a Toronto home at that price point. Obviously the size won't compare, and you'll have maintenance fees to deal with, but the worlds of the million dollar condo and million dollar house couldn't be further apart.

This penthouse unit at 38 Niagara is a good example of the luxury features on offer for condos in this range. It comes in at around 1,600 feet with an additional 1,000 outside. That's not too shabby.

Add to that things like a built-in audio system and a custom kitchen, and you have the recipe for a very attractive living space for anyone without multiple children. Having your own backyard is certainly nice, but so too is this view of the skyline from your soaring terrace.

SPECS

Address: 38 Niagara St. PH 4

Price: $1,099,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,042.31

Listing agent: Tim Bosworth / Brad J. Lamb Realty

Listing ID: C3669429

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES

1,000 square feet of outdoor space over two balconies

Bang & Olufsen integrated audio system

Poliform kitchen

GOOD FOR

A lot of people. It's size disqualifies it from anything other than starter family duty, but other than that, this is highly functional space with plenty of room outdoors that will appeal to young professionals, couples, and even those with a single child.

MOVE ON IF

Your idea of a condo is attached to an array of amenities. There's no pool, gym,or dog-washing station here. The selling point is the unit itself, not the building.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS