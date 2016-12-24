City
6 churches for midnight mass this Christmas in Toronto

Christmas mass is one of Toronto's oldest cultural events. Traditionally taking place on Christmas Eve at around midnight or just before, it's held at churches around the city. Wondering where to go?

Here's a list of where to attend Christmas Mass in Toronto this year.

St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica

Recent renovations have made St. Michael's the unquestionable champion of Toronto churches. Cushioned pews and a new sound system make it easy to enjoy the organ music and St. Michael's Choir School Senior Choir (7 p.m. onward). Capacity of 1600 is likely to be reached for carol services (7 p.m., 11 p.m.) and mass (5 p.m.,8 p.m.,12 a.m.).

The Cathedral Church of St. James

First opened in 1853, this Anglican church is home to the highest church spire in Canada (2nd in North America). The last update to its 5000 pipe organ was done 100 years ago. Now that's an old timey sound! Service at 7:30 p.m. 

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church

Though smaller than others downtown, St. Andrew's likely has the best choir in the core. The facade of the balcony and pews are stunning works of wood carving and speak to the congregation's Scottish roots. Services at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Little Trinity Anglican Church

Despite being the oldest protestant church in the city, if you're looking for something a little more contemporary "Little T" is the place. A small worship band, anchored by piano, leads the congregation in all songs and they project the lyrics on the wall so it's easy to join in! Carols & Communion at 10:30 p.m.

Metropolitan United Church

Another masterpiece of gothic architecture in the downtown core, Metropolitan United has it all. Its massive columns, stained glass windows, choir and 1920’s organ will look and sound even better than usual during their famous candlelight service - 11:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Church

Just west of the university line TTC station named after it, this Romanesque revival church has a special choir that focuses on Gregorian chanting, though they will only be performing at the 8 p.m. service. Make sure you get your timing right as the 10 p.m. service will be in German, followed by good ol' English at midnight.

