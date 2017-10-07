The top 10 fall getaways from Toronto

Fall getaways from Toronto will let you escape from the city to enjoy the spectacular colours and flavours of what is arguably the greatest season of the year. These trips will take you on rustic retreats and stunning hikes. And they'll all make you understand why Anne Shirley said, "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."

Here are my picks for fall getaways from Toronto.

Rent a cozy cabin

Spend a night (or two or three) in a rustic cabin by the lake or in the woods. Curl up by the fire in a warm blanket, perhaps with a hot chocolate or hot toddy to keep you warm.

Experience the harvest in Prince Edward County

Indulge in the bounty of Prince Edward County. Follow the Taste Trail to treat you belly to a day filled with farm fresh eats and artisanal products. You can even stay at a winery as they crush the grapes for the year.

Do Muskoka resort-style

Cottages are great and all, but once it's too cold to swim, it's nice to enjoy all that Muskoka has to offer at a resort. There's no better option than Deerhurst when it comes to the range of activities offered, from golf to ATV riding to treetop trekking and much more.

Go back to the early days of Algonquin Park

Take a trip out to our province's most famous provincial park. Book a camp site, or better yet, rent out a rustic old ranger cabin or a yurt, both of which will provide just a bit more comfort and warmth than a tent.

See as many waterfalls as you can in Hamilton

Hamilton is home to more than 100 waterfalls, how cool is that? Spend 48 hours in this nearby city and make it your goal to go chasing waterfalls.

Experience the beauty of Lake Placid

Lake Placid is much more than the host of the 1980 Olympics. This spot in the Adirondacks isn't too far from Toronto and features more than just a man-eating crocodile. (And if you're into, you should ride on the Olympic bobsled run at Whiteface Mountain.)

Go mountain biking at Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is fun even without snow! This Ontario ski hill is the perfect spot to go mountain biking Its trail are open through to the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

Experience Canada's rugged beauty in Tobermory

This getaway is a bit of a trek, but it'll be worth it when you see what's at the top of the Bruce Trail. Hike up the Crack or head over to Flower Pot Island.

Go hunting for the Northern Lights

You might have to travel super far north to see the Aurora Borealis. But if you're looking to do some star gazing, head to the Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve near Gravenhurst.

Admire the power of the St. Lawrence at the 1000 Islands

The cruise through the Thousand Islands is a dream during the fall. It might be chilly on deck, but you'll be treated to a show filled with colourful trees and magnificent island homes.