The top 5 fall day trips from Toronto

The top fall day trips from Toronto will let you get out of town to appreciate our province's stunning foliage. Whether you want to hike or just relax in a small town, there are plenty of affordable places to go that are just a short drive away. So pack a picnic and get on the road.

Here are the top fall day trips from Toronto.

Dundas Peak is just a short drive away. Visit this charming hiking area that's right next to Hamilton and take a hike in the Spencer Gorge/Webster's Falls Conservation Area. You'll be rewarded with a stunning point that looks out on to a forest of trees.

Head to this Conservation Area along the Niagara Escarpment to soak up those beautiful fall colours. This spot in Milton is pretty close to Toronto. It has some easy trails that'll let you stroll through nature while giving you a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Head north to Uxbridge to hike or bike in the beautiful forest that'll be filled with red, yellow and orange leaves this fall. It's filled with a number of trails and it's super close to the city, making it an easily accessible day trip.

This provincial park is located on the Bruce Trail - and it's one of the closest major parks to the city that will be lit up in a gorgeous display this fall. You can use it in any season, but fall is a great time to visit (unless you're into cross-country skiing). You can also fish here.

Visit this cottage country town to recharge by the waterfront or take a hike in the natural Oak Ridges Moraine, which runs through parts of Southern Ontario. Port Perry's also filled with shops and restaurants in its quaint downtown area.