5 lakeside walks that'll make you swoon for Toronto

A lakeside walk isn't the same as hanging out by the waterfront. The idea is to stroll for at least a half an hour without a major detour from the lake. Despite many kilometres of pristine waterfront spots spread across the city, only a few areas make for good walks along the water. What better way to spend a summer evening than to seek them out?

Here are 5 serene lakeside walks to do in Toronto.

The new Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail at Ontario Place offer awesome views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline. You can walk along the meandering lakeside trail before stopping by the granite bluffs or cap off an evening walk with a visit to the waterfront fire pit.

Perched right atop Lake Ontario, Marilyn Bell Park makes for a beautiful walk in its own right, but if you want to take in more of the waterfront, keep heading west to Sunnyside where you'll connect with the western boardwalk and a lovely view of Humber Bay.

A trip out to the tip of the Spit lets you take in lake vistas on both sides, not to mention the fascinating ways in which nature has reclaimed this human-made peninsula. Stop to inspect bricks rounded by decades of erosion and contemplate the effects of time. Or just walk to the lighthouse for one of the best view of the city's skyline.

This lakeside stretch has everything. Start at the Humber Bay Arch Bridge and head west all the way to Mimico waterfront promenade. If you want to go for a long stroll head out and back, making sure to cross the Santiago Calatrava-designed bridge over Mimico Creek. The return trip will offer some beautiful views of the Toronto skyline.

This is the quintessential destination for a lakeside walk in Toronto. If you want to people-watch, go on a busy weekend afternoon. If a romantic stroll is what's desired, pay a visit after 11 p.m. on a warm summer night. The crowds will have thinned, and you can walk in peace under the perfectly-lit pathway.