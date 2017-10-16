The top 35 buildings in Toronto

The top buildings in Toronto must be divided into two groups: those which came before the construction of New City Hall in 1965 and those which came after. Comparing churches to condos is a mug's game, so this list concerns itself with the latter period.

Besides, everything changed in Toronto when Viljo Revell brought the future to Queen and Bay streets. This spaceship-like civic hub put Toronto on the global architecture map, and since then we've continued to add bold and often beautiful structures to the urban fabric.

These are my picks for the top buildings in Toronto.