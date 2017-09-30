The longest and shortest TTC subway stops

"Map is not to scale." Anyone who's every peered at the TTC's subway route map will be familiar with this disclaimer, one that leaves urban geography nerds curious to know what the actual distances between subways stations are.

William Davis has provided a useful to-scale version of the TTC map, which helps to clarify but not to solve the debate over the longest and shortest gaps between stations.

It's not so difficult to sketch such a thing out using online distance calculators, though it is a challenge to peg exact numbers based on the architectural layout of stations underground. While entrances are typically located near main intersections, platform positioning varies significantly.

The shortest distance between two stops on the TTC, for instance, is between St. Andrew and Osgoode stations. Although the TTC map makes it look as though the trip between King and Queen would be equidistant, the platform at Queen is located north of the street after which it's named, while Osgoode dips south toward Richmond.

With the proviso that this isn't based on official TTC numbers, here's a guide to the longest and shortest distances between TTC stations.

Shortest

St. Andrew to Osgoode - approximately 300 metres

Bay to Yonge - approximately 350 metres

Other Line 1 stations south of Queen - approximately 400 metres

Other Line 1 stations south of Bloor - approximately 500 metres (with the exception of Queen's Park to Museum, which is approximately 750 metres)

Longest