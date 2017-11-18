A 1910s Toronto photo extravaganza

The second decade of the 20th century left its mark on Toronto. The city undertook several major infrastructure projects during the 1910s, including the Prince Edward Viaduct, and the infilling of the Don River mouth and construction of the Port Lands.

Canadian Pacific built what was briefly the tallest building in the British Empire at King and Yonge and put up the North Toronto Railway Station on Yonge St.

By far the biggest event of the decade was the outbreak of the first world war, though. Between 1914 and 1918, some 630,000 Canadians served in the conflict in Europe, distinguishing themselves in battles at Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele.

From advertising to manufacturing, the war left its mark on the city. By the end of the decade, however, Toronto would begin a rapid spurt of growth into a modern metropolis.

Here's what Toronto looked like in the 1910s.