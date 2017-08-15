The top 10 places to buy kitchen knives in Toronto

Stores for kitchen knives in Toronto will help you out whether you're looking for Japanese or German blades, ceramic or high carbon stainless steel, or an inexpensive, entry-level chef's knife. There are a wide variety of shops in Toronto that specialize in the sharpest of kitchen utensils.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy kitchen knives in Toronto.

Former chef Eugene Ong opened this little shop at Dundas and Crawford to the joy of chefs and other blade-enthusiasts across the city. It carries a variety of Japanese knives and accessories and has free educational sharpening classes.

This is a specialized blade shop on Bathurst south of Dupont that carries hand-forged Japanese knives. Owners Olivia Go and Ivan Fonseca have over 20 years of professional experience in the knife sharpening and food industry, so they know their stuff.

This kitchen supply business was based on knife sharpening/rental services and restaurant supply. Today, the location at Bathurst and Bloor offers a great variety of products for both restaurateurs and home cooks. It has house-brand, German made knives, as well as other name brands and accessories.

The owners of this Dupont Street shop spent years traveling the globe, from France to Japan to Germany, studying the art, craftsmanship, and tradition of the knife industry. They bring that knowledge to the store and are able to help pros and beginners find precisely what they're looking for.

This kitchen supply shop on the Danforth carries an extensive collection of knives including ones that come in sets, bread knives, cheese knives, pro chef knives, utility and specialty knives.

If you're in the market for a steady German knife, start your hunt at this Yonge and Eglinton store. It carries products offered from Wusthof and Henckels and many other reputed knife makers.

It's not surprising that butchers would know a thing or two about knives. You can pop into the Queen West or Eglinton West locations to talk to the people who handle them every day. This place also does price matching.

A high-end specialty kitchen store on Roncesvalles that not only offers knife skills classes but also a solid collection of Global, Victorinox, Wusthof and Shun brand knives, as well as everyday kitchen knives, sharpening tools and care kits.

Another go-to for industry types and home cooks is this Chinatown shop with a little bit of everything, including a small selection of knives at lower prices than you'll find elsewhere.

This restaurant supply store in the Castlefield Design District has a modest selection of knives including Global, Victorinox, Wusthof Classic and Henckels. They can also order specific knives from a wide variety of manufacturers.