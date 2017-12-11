Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Liberty Village silos

Toronto neighbourhood just got some brand new street art

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A series of abandoned industrial silos in downtown Toronto have now been fully transformed into beacons of art and community.

Check out the new and improved South Liberty Trail.

South Liberty TrailEarlier this year, Mural Routes announced that four street artists had been chosen to work on a large-scale public arts initiative in Liberty Village.

liberty silosThe project, made possible through the city's StreetARToronto Partnership Program, involved turning several 30 to 40-foot-tall silos and grain hoppers into "monumental and highly-visible murals" that could be seen from the Gardiner Expressway.

South Liberty Trail

Canadian mural artists Alexander Bacon, birdO, Emmanuel Jarus and Troy Lovegates were chosen to work in consultation with Mural Routes, local architects and York Heritage Properties (which owns the structures) to create these "industrial artifacts."

South Liberty TrailMural Routes is hosting an unveiling event for the repurposed silos today, between 4 and 6 p.m. at the base of Fraser Ave, outside the old Canada Bread Factory, which left the old silos behind when it closed after more than 50 years in 2011.

liberty silos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

First tickets for Toronto's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale this week

Toronto neighbourhood just got some brand new street art

10 holiday gift ideas for theatre lovers in Toronto

The ROM is opening its doors for free next week

Nuit Blanche is moving into Scarborough

Historic Toronto theatre renamed after Canadian Automobile Association

A glowing cabin is about to be built on Toronto's waterfront

This might be the best play you'll see in Toronto this year