Top 10 holiday gift ideas for theatre lovers in Toronto

It's a good time to be a theatre lover in Toronto. With hot plays and a multitude of theatres to watch them there's lots to like about the local theatre scene right now. And so what would be better than to give the theatre lover in your life tickets to an upcoming festival or production.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for Toronto theatre lover in your life.

Get tickets for what might be the next hot show at Crows

Crows Theatre in Leslieville is currently winning over the city with what might be the best play you'll see this year. So score tickets while you can to the upcoming production of Punk Rock, a show that's scheduled to hit the stage in March. Tickets start at $15.

Let them see a Tony Award winning show

Come from Away got its start in Toronto and after racking up Tony nominations on Broadway it's coming back with an all new production starting February at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Tickets start at $69.

Take them to the Shaw Festival

Treat your giftee to a road trip to Niagara on the Lake, the site of the annual Shaw Festival which gets underway in April. And if you get the tickets now they'll thrown in a return trip luxury bus ride from Toronto.

Send them to Stratford

Also a short day trip or weekend excursion from Toronto, the Stratford Festival kicks off its 2018 season in April with classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, The Tempest and Long Day's Journey into Night. Tickets don't go on sale to the public until January 5th but you can either do an IOU or pony up the $75 membership fee to buy them now.

Get a pass for Next Stage

Indie productions are often where the magic happens so a pass to the Next Stage Festival should win over any true theatre lovers heart. Prices start at $48 which is a steal since it will get them into four different plays. Next Stage runs January 3 to 14 at the Factory Theatre.

Give them a subscription to the Tarragon

There's a lot of subscription services these days, but the theatre lover in your life will appreciate one for the Tarragon Theatre's next season where productions include Hamlet, Girls Like That and Bunny. Packages start at $90.

Send them to see Fleetwood Mac

The gift of Fleetwood Mac is one that lasts forever. They ruled the 70s and 80s music scene and have since found renewed love amongst a younger generation. Now a play about their 1977 Album Rumours hits the stage at the Coal Mine Theatre starting February 4. Tickets start at $42.50.

Treat them to the Rhubarb Festival

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is Toronto's premier LGBTQ theatre and home to the annual Rhubarb Festival, now entering into its 39th year, on from February 14 to 25. Tickets are $20 for an evening pass.

Make them laugh at the Factory Theatre

If your friend likes their plays funny, After Wrestling might be the production for them. On stage from March 1 to 18, the play promises Facebook stalking, duck feces, and booze and grief fulled magic. Who could want anything more? Tickets are $30.

Get them prime seats for Tanya Tagaq

Award-winning Inuit artist Tanya Tagaq masterfully blends vocal and spoken word performances. She'll next be back on stage March 22 to 24 at the Berkeley Street Theatre in a collaboration with Greenlandic dancer Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory.