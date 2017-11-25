This might be the best play you'll see in Toronto this year

If there's only one play you're going to see in Toronto this year let it be A&R Angels. The new production that had its official debut at Crow's Theatre in Leslieville last night is an absurdly inventive, original and fun way to spend 90 minutes.

It's a reminder of how enjoyable live theatre can be.

Already the production is getting a ton of well-deserved press. A lot of this stems from the involvement of playwright and star Kevin Drew, of Broken Social Scene fame, and co-star Ben Kowalewicz of punk rock band Billy Talent.

Not known for their stage acting chops, their talents shine brightly here in a story that revolves around two bandmates - who also happen to be angels - sent to play songs to prevent people who are on the brink of suicide from taking their own lives.

There's a special place in heaven for directors of first-time playwrights. Congrats to @chrisjabraham on premier of A&R Angels @crowstheatre. Stunning & totally original play. — Andrew Willis (@willis_andrew) November 24, 2017

Revealing more about the plot than this is probably a disservice but audiences do get treated to some live music which makes the $20-$50 price of admission worth it alone.

Must see play @crowstheatre until Dec 9, you’ll love it!



A perfect #TO night out, dinner @GDLBrasserie then A&R Angels play.



Bravo to first time playwright/actor @KevinSelection and first time actor @BenKowalewiczBT for hitting it out of the park. — Leslie Ng (@Leslie_Ng) November 25, 2017

Drew's former bandmates Emily Haines and James Shaw as well as Billy Talent's Ian D'Sa were just some of the faces in the sold out crowd last night who gave the cast a well deserved standing ovation.

Great performance last night by @BenKowalewiczBT and @KevinSelection and the rest of the cast of A&R Angels. Proud of you guys! Check it out until Dec.9th https://t.co/U4SyfZJ9rQ — Ian D'Sa (@DSaRemainsDSame) November 25, 2017

A&R Angels continues through December 9. It's likely headed to bigger pastures like New York so make sure to see it before it goes.