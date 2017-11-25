Arts
ar angels

This might be the best play you'll see in Toronto this year

If there's only one play you're going to see in Toronto this year let it be A&R Angels. The new production that had its official debut at Crow's Theatre in Leslieville last night is an absurdly inventive, original and fun way to spend 90 minutes. 

It's a reminder of how enjoyable live theatre can be.

Already the production is getting a ton of well-deserved press. A lot of this stems from the involvement of playwright and star Kevin Drew, of Broken Social Scene fame, and co-star Ben Kowalewicz of punk rock band Billy Talent.

Not known for their stage acting chops, their talents shine brightly here in a story that revolves around two bandmates - who also happen to be angels - sent to play songs to prevent people who are on the brink of suicide from taking their own lives.

Revealing more about the plot than this is probably a disservice but audiences do get treated to some live music which makes the $20-$50 price of admission worth it alone.

Drew's former bandmates Emily Haines and James Shaw as well as Billy Talent's Ian D'Sa were just some of the faces in the sold out crowd last night who gave the cast a well deserved standing ovation.

A&R Angels continues through December 9. It's likely headed to bigger pastures like New York so make sure to see it before it goes.

A&R Angels

