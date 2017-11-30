Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ice breakers 2018

A glowing cabin is about to be built on Toronto's waterfront

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Step aside, giant rubber duck – Toronto is getting a series of new waterfront visitors to gawk at, including another oversized animal. And these ones will be sticking around for more than a weekend.

The Waterfront BIA's second annual Ice Breakers exhibition is set to bring five winter-specific art installations to Queens Quay this January, where they will stay for more than a month.

Located along the waterfront between York and Spadina, each of the winning art pieces were inspired by the stars in support of 2018's theme, "constellation."

icebreakers 2018Hence the big bear, created by Calgary's Tanya Goertzen to represent Ursa Major (the "Great Beat" constellation).

Ice Breakers 2018The sculpture depicted in the rendering above, called 'Black Bamboo,' will be composed of 90 painted bamboo poles and visitors will be welcome to climb it.

Ice Breakers 2018'Winter FanFare' by Thena Tak is described as a "series of rotating fan-sculptures that collectively form a circulation playscape for winter exploration."

Ice Breakers 2018Another piece called 'Root Cabin' by Winnipeg artists Liz Wreford and Peter Sampson will feature coloured cuts of wood surrounded by weathered tree roots.

Ice Breakers 2018'Ensemble' looks like it will be one of the most interactive exhibition pieces. Designed by João Araújo Sousa and Joana Correia Silva, "the installation is inspired by wind chimes, which visitors can touch to create beautiful abstract compositions and ever-changing soundscapes."

Take that, Lake Ontario! Humans can do loud things with wind, too.

Ice Breakers, developed in partnership with PortsToronto and produced by Winter Stations, will run from January 19 to February 25, coinciding with the debut of the fourth annual Winter Stations competition in The Beaches on Family Day.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

A glowing cabin is about to be built on Toronto's waterfront

This might be the best play you'll see in Toronto this year

What to expect at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto

The ROM is finally going to re-open its east entrance

Toronto is set to get a massive art biennial

Someone is floating a huge statue down the Don River

Toronto not sure if it liked the phone ban at Chris Rock show

Vaudeville theatre to be transformed into Toronto arts hub