10 must-see theatre shows in Toronto this fall

Theatre shows in Toronto this fall don't disappoint with a roster of award-winning productions on multiple stages across the city. If you're looking for suspense, high drama, new takes on old classics or over the top musicals, you'll be a happy theatre-goer this season.

Here are my picks for must-see theatre shows this fall in Toronto.

There's lots of buzz around this production on until October 7. One of the most significant plays of the 20th century, it's a long one at over two hours, but Samuel Beckett's work on stage ponders some of life's deepest questions and might help you rethink your own existence.

This play won the best new play at Fringe 2017 and runs until October 1. The play explores issues of race, sexuality, masculinity, all from behind the doors of a public washroom in a Washington D.C. park.

The latest production from Toronto treasure D'bi Young is a Afrofuturistic Dub Opera set in a postapocalyptic Toronto. Part play, part opera, part dub-poetry, it's a powerful and musical journey into the depths of humanity that runs from September 22 - October 9.

This documentary play at the east side's newest theatre looks at gender roles and sexual consent in a post-Ghomeshi scandal landscape. The play, which runs October 5-21 considers sexual consent in all its forms and how we understand it, like it or not.

Running October 10 - November 19, this Olivier and Tony Award-winning production makes its Toronto debut on a Mirvish stage. Bringing the best selling novel to life, it's a mystery involving a dog, a young boy, and lots of suspense.

Award winning director Ravi Jain re-imagines David French’s beloved Canadian classic about love, loss, and reconciliation with magical results. This is the Factory Theatre’s critically acclaimed production is on stage for a quick run from October 12 - 29.

The musical version of the classic tale of high-school love, that's basically a sing-a-long in itself, finally lands in Toronto. Expect lots of 50s inspired sets, dance numbers and all the songs you already know and love. It runs from November 1 - December 10.

This is a new dance and live music show that explores the ‘spine’ of the continents by combining Indigenous dance with jaw-dropping athleticism. Eight dancers bring to life "the electricity and impulses" of the country's rocky mountainous backbone with impressive choreography from November 2 - 12.

This limited engagement of this smash hit play about a New York dinner party where conversations get very, very intense will appeal to those who are into heated debates around politics, money and religion. The show runs November 11 - 26 at the Panasonic Theatre.

This is a new play written by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard who has won a Dora Award and is a Governor General award nominee. The piece, running November 17 - December 3, is like poetry on stage and is part of the playwright's commitment to create one performance work drawn from each country in Africa.