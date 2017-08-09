Arts
Toronto is getting a new live theatre space

Toronto's theatre scene is forever changing. The new Crow's Theatre on the east side and the expansion of Fringe this year are just two examples, and the stage is set to become even more exciting with a brand new live theatre space opening soon.

The Assembly Theatre at 1479 Queen St. W., will open its doors on August 13 with a party and carnival. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in the afternoon and a celebration from 7 to 11 p.m. with a bar. 

Joining the city's cast of under-the-radar live theatre venues, Assembly is billed as Toronto's newest indie theatre, and the Parkdale space will operate with the help of existing resident theatre companies Unit 102 Actors Co. and Leroy Street Theatre.

