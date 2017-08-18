OCAD U is throwing a big street party in downtown Toronto

OCAD U will shut down Richmond Street, between Simcoe and Duncan, on September 16 to celebrate the grand opening of Toronto's newest contemporary art gallery.

OCAD U's new Onsite Gallery will make its debut with two exhibitions: the group exhibition raise a flag: works from the Indigenous Art Collection (2000-2015) and For This Land: Inside Elemental, a multi-media installation by 2Ro Media (Jackson 2bears and Janet Rogers).

To mark the occasion, Onsite will host a grand opening street party featuring performances and presentations from Indigenous artists.

Those slated to take the stage include DJ Classic Roots, Duke Redbird, Janet Rogers, Long Branch, Charlena Russell and Red Sky.

The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.