5 must-see shows at SummerWorks 2017

Toronto's SummerWorks Festival shows off all kinds of performances, including theatre, dance, music and film, from August 3 to 13. There are over 52 productions running at spaces all over the city, including one in your own home.

Here are my picks for must-see shows at this year's SummerWorks Festival.

A group of robotic horses search for work in this musical based on Rock Plaza Central's conceptual album Are We Not Horses. Unlike other shows in the festival, this one will play only on August 11 at the Factory Theatre.

You're going to have to commit 24 hours to this experiential work from DopoLavoro Teatrale's (DLT) Daniele Bartolini, Rory de Brouwer and Danya Buonastella. Specific details about this piece are sparse, but you watch episode 1 (there are two episodes) in the comfort of your own home.

Dustin Harvey and Adrienne Wong's project runs in partnership with the Hamilton Fringe Festival. For this piece, participants walk around their respective city with an audio guide and converse with another real live person via text message throughout the duration of the piece.

Sit poolside at the Trinity Bellwoods Community Centre Pool for this performance that combines the folk jazz music from Zuze with video projections and synchronized swimming.

Theatre artist Gillian Clark was hit by an SUV seven years ago. Her one woman show chronicles the accident and her long recovery.