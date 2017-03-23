Arts
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
naked play toronto

Toronto is getting a play where the audience is naked

Arts
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Theatre in Toronto is about to get stripped down, literally. One show at the Theatre Centre has been making the news lately because for one performance, the audience will be naked.

Sheets, from playwright and director Salvatore Antonio, will open in previews tomorrow night. On April 1, however, the play will have a naturalist night and the audience will watch it in the nude - it's not clothing optional, as the Toronto Star previously reported.

According to the Theatre Centre, Sheets set in a single hotel and it looks at the concept of intimacy.

According to a note on the Theatre Centre website, "the room both inspires and allows its guests their irrevocable moments of truth; revealing the stories of a group of complex and fractured individuals reaching for genuine contact with an other."

And just because naturalist night is on April 1, doesn't mean this is an April Fool's Day joke. 

Lead photo by

Sheets / Videofag

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto is getting a play where the audience is naked

Hamilton the musical is coming to Toronto

Red dresses mysteriously appear in Toronto

Photographer captures the magic of Toronto in the morning

Thousands line up for cheap books in Toronto

There's a giant book sale in Toronto this week

Toronto goes wild for giant blue whale

Photographer captures the faces and places of Toronto on Instagram