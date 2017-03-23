Toronto is getting a play where the audience is naked

Theatre in Toronto is about to get stripped down, literally. One show at the Theatre Centre has been making the news lately because for one performance, the audience will be naked.

Sheets, from playwright and director Salvatore Antonio, will open in previews tomorrow night. On April 1, however, the play will have a naturalist night and the audience will watch it in the nude - it's not clothing optional, as the Toronto Star previously reported.

Favourite Toronto Star correction of the year so far: pic.twitter.com/Owmoaz4NFc — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) March 22, 2017

According to the Theatre Centre, Sheets set in a single hotel and it looks at the concept of intimacy.

According to a note on the Theatre Centre website, "the room both inspires and allows its guests their irrevocable moments of truth; revealing the stories of a group of complex and fractured individuals reaching for genuine contact with an other."

And just because naturalist night is on April 1, doesn't mean this is an April Fool's Day joke.