Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
northwest angle Minnesota

This small U.S. exclave next to Ontario once considered joining Canada

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Take a quick look at the Canada–United States border on a map, and it'll be difficult to divert your eyes from a very obvious point near southeastern Manitoba, where the U.S. appears to poke into Canada like a thumb. 

This sparsely populated area, known as the "Top of the Nation" or the "chimney," is actually a pene-exclave of the northern Lake of the Woods County in Minnesota, called the Northwest Angle, or simply the Angle, as it's referred to by locals. 

The Northwest Angle is the only place besides Alaska in the U.S. north of the 49th parallel, thanks to a series of mapping errors that occurred during the American Revolution. 

While drafting the Treaty of Paris in 1783, Great Britain approved a boundary between the U.S. and Canada that ran from the East Coast to the Mississippi River. While establishing the northern border of the U.S., negotiators referred to a map from 1755 that mistakenly showed Lake of Woods as being smaller and a different shape than what it actually is. 

The lake's actual northernmost point wasn't correctly established until 1842; however, by this time, the U.S. government was not willing to give up anything that it gained during its independence from Britain. 

northwest angle minnesota

Photo: Explore Minnesota.

Despite being surrounded by water and Canadian provinces on all sides — and sharing no land connection with the rest of Minnesota — the Northwest Angle remained part of the U.S. 

The area is considered the walleye capital of the world and attracts major fishing activity, with large populations of walleye, pike, perch, bass, and muskie.

However, in 1998, fishing disputes almost led the enclave to ditch the U.S. and join Canada. At the time, Canadian laws restricted non-resident fishing in Canadian waters. 

northwest angle minnesota

To visit the area, you must pass through the Canadian border. Photo: Ken Lund

Non-Canadians were only allowed to keep up to four walleye, under the condition that they stayed at a Canadian resort. Staying on the U.S. side meant they couldn't keep anything, which had a devastating impact on the U.S. resorts and the local fishing community. 

Minnesota retaliated by proposing pricey fees for the Canadian National Railway crossing through the northern part of the state, leading Canada to rescind the fishing laws and the two countries agreeing on fishing limits and licencing. 

northwest angle minnesota

Approximately 120 residents live in the area year-round, which is still largely undeveloped. Photo: Tony Webster

If you're travelling from the U.S., you must pass the Canadian border to visit the Angle, which is still mostly an undeveloped area with lots of wildlife. Still, there are plenty of outdoor adventures you can embark on, including fishing and golfing. 

Lead photo by

Tony Webster
