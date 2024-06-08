Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
lavender farms ontario

Lavender farms in Ontario are opening for the season this month

Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Lavender farms in Ontario are darling destinations for a relaxing day trip or to snap some enviable Instagrams.

As spring turns to summer, rows of aromatic, purple flowers sprout up at farms across the province, prepared for throngs of visitors to walk the grounds, take pictures and pick up a fragrant souvenir.

Some farms, like Avalon Lavender Farm in Mono, which is set to open on June 21, offer Cut-Your-Own experiences, so you can walk away with a bundle of fresh lavender for $17.

Campbellville's Kelso Lavender is set to open on June 15, welcoming visitors to explore their 25,000 lavender plants and pick up some homemade skincare, linen sprays or candles made with the farm's flowers.

On June 26, the 155 acres of lavender fields at Lavender Polo in East Gwillimbury will open up, and welcome visitors to picnic on the grounds. They even have a VIP picnic package that includes lavender lemonade and a table setup.

Collingwood's South Bay Fields offers not only 5,000 lavender plants to wander through, but also fields of sunflowers, poppies and wildflowers to ogle.

If you're too excited to wait, Christel Lake Lavender in Greenbank, Purple Haven in Canfield, Hereward Farms in East Garafaxa, Cuttle Cottage in Colbourne and Apple Hill in Windham Centre have all opened already.

If the craving to get your farm fix in this summer is growing, you can also explore farms in Ontario that offer pick-your-own strawberries.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
