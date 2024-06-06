Travel
Posted 4 hours ago
Canadians drag WestJet 'UltraBasic' and compare it to Air Canada free beer and wine

WestJet just can't seem to catch a break, especially now that Air Canada has entered the chat.

On Tuesday, the low-cost airline introduced a new fare called "UltraBasic," replacing the Basic option as the cheapest fare.

"WestJet is committed to providing our guests with fare options that provide affordability, choice, and flexibility," airline officials said. "We want to empower our guests to choose the products and services they value most so they can match their travel experience to both their preferences and budget."

But contrary to what WestJet expected, the new option was met with some serious outrage.

The shade continued to pile on after Air Canada announced a day later that it would start serving complimentary beer and wine in its economy cabins on flights across Canada and to the U.S.

WestJet expects UltraBasic to result in price reductions across domestic and transborder routes. However, the option has severe restrictions for passengers, including not bringing a carry-on without upgrading your ticket or choosing your preferred seat without a fee.

It gets worse: Flyers with UltraBasic fares will have to wait longer than others to enjoy their back-of-the-plane seat, as they'll be the last to board.

Canadians can’t help but compare this downgrade to the upgrade for Air Canada economy passengers.

"Nice counter punch here to WestJet by Air Canada," pointed out one person on X.

As everyone took jabs at WestJet, Porter Airlines, another ultra-low-cost Canadian carrier, joined in.

In a cheeky X post with over 230,000 views, the Toronto-based airline welcomed Air Canada to the "free wine and beer for economy passengers" team.

One X user even tagged WestJet in the post, and the airline responded.

"Are you seeing this? This is how economy customers want to be treated," the person wrote.

WestJet replied: "We understand the importance of providing a great experience for our economy customers. While we don't offer the same amenities on our UltraBasic fare we do offer different fare options with different amenities."

Others have also chimed in to show support for the competitors.

Lead photo by

Noah Gilles/Shutterstock
