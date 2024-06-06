Canada issues travel warning to popular European destinations

Canadian travellers headed to some popular European destinations this summer should be aware of an important travel warning issued by the Government of Canada.

On June 4, 2024, the federal government changed its travel advisory for Italy, stating visitors should "exercise a high degree of caution due to the threat of terrorism."

The government's advisory notes that there is currently a "threat of terrorism in Europe."

"Terrorists have carried out attacks in several European cities and further attacks elsewhere in Europe are likely. Attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out," states the warning.

It adds that possible targets could include government buildings, places of worship, airports or other transportation hubs, and public areas such as tourist attractions, eateries, bars, markets, and shopping centres.

The federal government has issued the same "high degree of caution" warning for other European holiday destinations like Spain, Germany, and France.

The French government has raised its threat level within its "Vigipirate" plan — a set of measures to protect its citizens, infrastructure, and institutions in the event of an attack — to its highest level.

Those travelling to Paris for the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8 should expect an increased presence of security forces, major traffic disruptions, and large crowds.

The Spanish government has a public alert system in place for terrorism. Its current level is four (high) on a scale of five.

Canada's guidance for those visiting Germany emphasizes that travellers should "exercise caution," especially during the EURO 2024 soccer tournament from June 14 to July 14, due to the threat of terrorism in the country, as well as theft and "rowdy behaviour" from fans during post-game celebrations.

According to the Government of Canada's travel warning levels, "exercise a high degree of caution" means that there are or could be "certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly."

A full list of Canada's current travel advisories can be found here.