New cheap and direct flights under $150 will connect Toronto to historic sun destination

If this week's dreary rain in Toronto has you planning your next vacation to somewhere warm and sunny, you can soon take advantage of a cheap new direct flight to stunning Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, Mexico.

Flair Airlines announced on Thursday that it is adding the nonstop flight as part of its new fall and winter offerings, with trips kicking starting September 13, which travellers can already book online now.

The best part of the deal is the cost: only $139 one-way to the city in western Mexico. Return flights in September are an even cheaper $108.25 at the time of publication, for an all-in total of less than $250 round-trip after taxes and fees.

new route announcement 🗣️

Go from chilly nights to chilly tequila as we introduce flights between Toronto (YYZ) and Guadalajara (GDL) starting 2 times weekly on September 13, 2024 • 🌆 🇲🇽



👉 Book now from $139 at https://t.co/Ehj3JdcUFF 🛫#flyflair #flyaffordable #YYZ #GDL pic.twitter.com/Jc8FWBV7qU — flair airlines (@flairairlines) April 11, 2024

"Last year, Flair announced its first nonstop from Vancouver to Guadalajara, which was met with overwhelming success. This exciting addition from Toronto opens up a gateway to Mexico's vibrant cultural hub," the airline writes in its release about the new offer.

It adds that it now serves as the nation's only ultra-low-cost carrier since the shuttering of Lynx Air in February.

Along with its new direct route to Guadalajara International Airport, Flair is telling customers to keep an eye out for "additional domestic, transcontinental, and international routes" being shared in the coming weeks.

The YYZ-GDL flight will run two times weekly to start in the fall, eventually ramping up to three times per week during the colder months.