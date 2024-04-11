Pilots abort Toronto takeoff after accelerating directly towards another aircraft

Pilots of an aircraft departing Toronto Pearson International Airport last month were forced to abort takeoff after air traffic controllers discovered that their plane was quickly heading towards another plane still occupying the same runway.

The incident — which was thankfully resolved before any catastrophic outcomes — was documented by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) in an April 10 report.

The TSB revealed that the incident occurred at Pearson Airport at approximately 9:09 p.m. on March 22, and involved two Boeing 787s that came within 5,400 feet of each other.

According to the report, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircraft, a 787-10 with registration PH-BKC, was stopped at the end of the airport's runway 6L and awaiting departure clearance.

At the same time, a LOT Polish Airlines 787-9 was landing on the same runway. Just after the Polish Airlines flight landed, the pilots of the KLM aircraft began taxing onto the runway.

According to the TSB, the LOT aircraft was nearing the runway exit when the KLM pilots were authorized by air traffic controllers for takeoff. Just as the KLM flight began picking up speed, the LOT pilots continued taxiing down the runway.

Luckily, the airport's control tower managed to avert a crisis when they instructed the KLM pilots to abort takeoff. The aircraft was reportedly speeding down the runway at 110 knots (240 km/h).

No further incident ocurred, and the pilots managed to successfully slow down the aircraft and taxi off the runway.