Air hostess fined upon landing in Toronto without passport amid sea of disappearances

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess incurred a penalty last week after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport without a passport, following a sea of mysterious disappearances involving the airline's flight crew in Canada.

According to Pakistani news channel Geo News, the latest incident involves an air hostess on board flight PK-781, which landed in Toronto from Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that the flight attendant inadvertently left her passport in Pakistan, and landed in Toronto using general declaration documents, in place of the standard passport requirement.

According to Geo News, Canadian authorities handed down a $200 fine on the flight attendant, who was scheduled to return to Pakistan on flight PK-782. A spokesperson for the airline refuted any claims that the air hostess had intentions to seek political asylum in Canada.

#Pakistan: @Official_PIA fined as air hostess reaches #Canada without #Passport.

She travelled from Islamabad to Toronto using only the airline’s General Declaration documents, circumventing the standard passport requirement. https://t.co/hWJmPsHx6J — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) March 18, 2024

In the past few years, over 10 PIA flight flight attendants have vanished upon landing in Canada. Just recently, PIA steward Jibran Baloch was scheduled to return to Islamabad from Toronto, however, he reportedly failed to show up for his return flight.

According to Pakistani news channel ARY News, a search of his room by staff revealed that he had "slipped away." Baloch was the second PIA cabin crew member to vanish upon landing in Toronto.

Flight attendant Maryam Raza also disappeared shortly after landing at Pearson Airport in February. According to ARY NEWS, her uniform was found in her room with a note that read, "Shukria PIA," which translates to, "Thank you, PIA."

Yet another flight attendant has vanished after landing in Toronto https://t.co/sWRakpvO8u — blogTO (@blogTO) February 26, 2024

The growing list of missing PIA staff members in Canada has brought into question the airline's job security, and the necessary prevention measures needed to deter similar cases from happening.

Earlier this year, a PIA spokesperson argued that the disappearances are not an issue exclusive to the airline, and that "crews seeking asylum are common throughout South Asia and other developing countries."

In this latest case, there are conflicting reports about whether it was the flight attendant or the carrier that received the fine, and also about its exact amount.