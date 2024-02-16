Travel
air transat flight

Ontario man charged after causing disturbance on flight because he wanted a cigarette

In what Hamilton Police call a "highly uncommon incident," officers arrested a man who allegedly caused a disturbance mid-flight because he wanted to have a cigarette. 

On Thursday, Feb. 15, shortly after 3 p.m., Hamilton Police arrested a 54-year-old man upon the arrival of an Air Transat flight from Cayo Coco, Cuba, at John C Munro International Airport. 

According to police, the disturbance stemmed from "alcohol-related issues" and a "desire for a cigarette in flight," prompting multiple passengers to intervene and assist the on-flight staff. 

"The male continued to make threats to flight staff, creating a disruptive and unsafe environment for staff and passengers," police said in a press release

Despite several crew members and passengers intervening, no one on the flight required medical attention upon landing. 

The man now faces charges of common nuisance endangering life, causing a disturbance, and assault in an aircraft in flight. The 54-year-old appeared in court for a bail hearing on Friday morning. 

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
