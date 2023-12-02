There's a massive Happy Buddha statue in the middle of nowhere in Ontario

In a tranquil, unsuspecting corner near Peterborough, an extraordinary sight emerges - a mammoth Happy Buddha statue, an imposing figure weighing a staggering 126 tons, dominating the landscape within the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden.

Standing tall and majestic, it prepares to invite visitors to contemplate, reflect, and immerse themselves in a spiritual journey amid the surrounding tranquility and architectural grandeur.

This colossal effigy stands as a profound symbol of spiritual serenity amidst an ambitious project that has been in the works for decades.

Situated at 708 Ski Hill Road, this awe-inspiring Buddha is the centrepiece of an ongoing venture spearheaded by the Buddhist Association of Canada.

The Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden, spanning an impressive 500 acres, endeavours to embody Buddhist culture, architectural magnificence, and serene landscapes.

However, the journey towards this grandeur has had some challenges. In 2022, a destructive fire blazed through the site, impacting one of the temples still under construction.

Despite this setback, the $80-million endeavour persists, aiming to interlink four Buddhist temples, symbolizing the sacred Chinese mountains, through meticulously designed pilgrimage trails.

The Wutai Shan Garden isn't merely about scale - it's an ode to intricate craftsmanship and cultural homage. It's a fusion of Tang-dynasty architectural style, employing ancient Chinese techniques like "dougong," an architectural method using interlocking wooden brackets.

Magnificent structures like the 5000 sq. ft. Avalokitesvara Hall and the Ksitigarbha Hall, alongside the monumental 30-metre-wide, 15-metre-high stone-carved Main Entrance Gate, echo centuries of architectural wisdom and precision.

Amidst the sprawling landscape, The Five Platforms of Manjusri Bodhisattva are thoughtfully positioned around the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden.

These platforms stand as symbolic representations, each one reflecting aspects of the revered Manjusri Bodhisattva's enlightened teachings.

Central to this spectacular garden will stand the Main Buddha Hall, a testament to architectural resilience and cultural significance.

Inspired by the East Hall of the Foguang Temple in Wutai County, China, a structure erected in 857 C.E., this hall stands as a living embodiment of history, adorned with 24,220 bronze roof shingles weighing an astonishing 61 tons.

While this monumental project was scheduled to open its doors to the public in 2023, unforeseen delays have pushed the grand unveiling to 2024.

Despite these setbacks, the awe-inspiring Happy Buddha stands visible from the gates, offering a glimpse of the marvels within, a preview that heightens the anticipation for what's to come.