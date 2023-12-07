Air Canada is getting into the train business with new European air-rail links

Air Canada is officially the latest airline to announce an air-to-rail partnership, making it easier for passengers to connect to four European rail systems on a single ticket and linked booking process.

Through the new railway and distribution partnerships, the airline's customers will be able to book an onward rail trip to a variety of destinations throughout France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The new European intermodal initiative, which has already launched, means you'll be able to book trail travel at the same time when purchasing your flight.

The booking process connects passengers with trips on trains operated by France's TGV-SNCF Voyageurs, Germany's Deutsche Bahn, Swiss Federal Railways, and the national railway of Austria, ÖBB.

Starting today, we are offering new air-to-rail booking options for customers to connect at European airports with four major passenger rail systems, making it convenient to explore destinations throughout France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.



In France, the airline's customers will be able to connect from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to up to 22 destinations across the country, including Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, and Strasbourg.

In Germany, you'll have the option to reach more than 5,600 railway stations across the country using Deutsche Bahn from Frankfurt and Munich.

Customers flying to Zurich or Geneva also have the option to connect from the airport to Swiss Federal Railways trains and reach 11 stations throughout Switzerland, including popular tourist destinations like Basel and Lucerne.

Wing-to-rail connections will also be available in Austria, where you'll have the opportunity to connect to nine railway stations across the country, including Linz, Salzburg, and Innsbruck.

Customers will be able to check in for all parts of their trip prior to departure, avoiding the hassle of trying to purchase a train ticket at crowded stations.

In the event of flight disruptions, Air Canada says affected customers will have both their air and rail segments rebooked.

This announcement comes ahead of the airline's massive international summer 2024 flying schedule. Air Canada plans to operate 100 per cent of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity next year, with 53 routes to 31 cities in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India.

The expansion means Air Canada's Toronto hub will rank third in North America in terms of average daily trans-Atlantic seats.