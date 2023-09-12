Response to spiffy Air Canada 'Jetz' spew up snide social media remarks

Air Canada unveiled a spiffy new look for its Jetz charter aircraft today, and the airline was met with some vomit-related feedback on social media.



The quips come after two women were removed from their commercial Air Canada flight after complaining about vomit stains and stench in their seating area last month.



It stirred up a fury of backlash towards the airline and Air Canada apologized to the customers and launched an internal investigation into the matter.



But it seems like the incident isn't an easy one to shake off.



On X (formerly Twitter), Air Canada posted a photo of one of its revamped Jetz charter planes that will be used to transport sports teams, musicians, and corporate clients.

"A twist on our mainline livery, select Jetz aircraft will have an all-black livery, making them instantly recognizable and feature a modernized, upgraded cabin," stated Air Canada.



Some of the comments commended Air Canada on the new look.



"Very clean💯," wrote one user.

"Love the new look. Hope to see it at SEA," said another.

"This should be the livery across the fleet. Looks awesome," added one commenter.

But other commentators had a different take to share.



"Are [vomit-covered] seats available?" said one X user.

"This [colour] hide vomit easier?" quipped another.

"What is the price of the vomit class seats?" wrote someone else.

According to the airline, "Jetz is Air Canada's premiere charter aviation service provider delivering superior Business Class service."



Some past and current customers have included Phil Collins, U2, Spice Girls, and the Rolling Stones.