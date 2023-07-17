Travel
Posted 3 hours ago
The government is giving more Canadians the opportunity to work in the UK

Posted 3 hours ago
If you're a young Canadian looking for travel and work opportunities abroad, you may want to consider heading to the UK.

On July 14, the governments of Canada and the UK announced the signing of a new Canada-UK Youth Mobility Arrangement.

The arrangement will allow more Canadian and British youth to benefit from work opportunities in each other's countries for extended periods via Canada's International Experience Canada (IEC) and the UK's Youth Mobility Scheme.

"The UK is one of the most popular countries for Canadian youth working and travelling abroad. Canada is equally a top destination for UK youth participating in IEC," stated Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, in a release.

"This new arrangement makes it more accessible for Canadian and British youth to work and travel in each other's country while enjoying the benefits of international youth mobility."

The mobility arrangement adds to an existing partnership that started in 2008 and will increase the eligibility age from 18 to 30 to 18 to 35.

The time participants can stay in Canada or the UK has also increased from two to three years.

The arrangement will see the addition of two new streams: the International Co-op (internship) and Young Professionals.

These streams will complement the current Working Holiday category, which grants participants an open work permit anywhere in the host country.

International Co-op and Young Professionals participants will receive an employer-specific work permit to allow individuals to gain professional experience in their area of study or career.

According to a release from the federal government, both countries will look to implement the new arrangement in 2024.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, USA TODAY
