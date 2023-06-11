Crawford Lake Conservation Area in Ontario features a lake that's a stunning natural wonder to see and, with its close proximity to the city, makes for a perfect day trip destination this summer. It's roughly a 1-hour drive from Toronto.

The lake sits at the heart of the 94-hectare nature preserve conservation, and is particularly special because it's a meromictic lake. This means the layers of water don't intermix, unlike most bodies of water.

This has kept the lake bed undisturbed for centuries, making it an ideal site for any archaeologists looking to study the surrounding area's human and natural history.

Scientists have even found ancient corn pollen deep in the undisturbed lake sediment, which revealed it was likely the site of a pre-contact settlement of Iroquoian peoples over 600 years ago.

On a sunny day, Crawford Lake can sparkle with brilliant, layered shades of green, turquoise, and blue.

Swimming is not permitted in the lake — doing so would disrupt the natural habitat that's home to many species. That said, there are plenty of other things to do and see at the conservation area.

You can hike a number of trails, spot wildlife, or visit a reconstructed Iroquoian village featuring 11 longhouses that had been uncovered in the area.

Reservations are required to visit Crawford Lake Conservation Area, which can be done online via their website.