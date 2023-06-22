Canada is hiring staff to work at Ontario's record-breaking U.S. border bridge

Canada is about to get one of the coolest bridges on the continent as work advances for the record-breaking Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan.

The longest cable-stayed bridge in North America is quickly taking shape over the Detroit River, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is gearing up for the bridge's 2025 opening with an 18-month hiring drive to bring on 200 new border services officers to staff the new bridge's Canadian Port of Entry.

📷 #PictureThis There are twenty-two primary inspection lanes at the Canadian Port of Entry. This is where the Canadian Border Services Agency will work and process #GordieHoweBridge travelers. Check out the progress on the booths below. pic.twitter.com/iYKpoB3ywo — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) May 31, 2023

CBSA Border services officer Robichaud hails the new port of entry as "state-of-the-art," and says that the bridge and entry point will greatly increase the agency's ability to process travellers and trade.

"As a result, over 200 border services officers will be hired in the next 18 months in the Windsor area," says Robichaud.

The CBSA is looking to hire locally from the Windsor area, seeking applicants who are at least 18 years old with a minimum of a high school diploma and a full driver's licence. According to the CBSA website, post-secondary education in fields applicable to law enforcement is a helpful asset in landing the gig.

From there, applicants are assessed with an officer trainee entrance exam, as well as interviews and medical/psychological evaluations to determine if the hopeful border agent is up to the task.

But if the bridge won't open until 2025, what's the rush to hire? It turns out that training border agents is a pretty lengthy process. Successful candidates must first complete a 14-week program before moving on to a full year of training.

A hiring event is being held virtually on Thursday afternoon, kicking off the CBSA's drive to staff the under-construction bridge.