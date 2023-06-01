Air Canada delays flights for the second time in a week over technical issues

Air Canada passengers are having a rough go this week, as the airline has had to delay flights for the second time in a seven-day span due to technical issues.

The airline said in a statement that they are experiencing an IT issue causing flight delays with their communicator system, which is used to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance.

Air Canada is experiencing an IT issue causing flight delays. Customers are advised to check the status of their flight at https://t.co/9y0kvWGAEn before going to the airport. We thank you for your understanding. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 1, 2023

While not all flights are grounded and are operating at a reduced rate, passengers are reporting delays at airports across the country.

@AirCanada Flight AC 9991 Toronto to Mexico City shows departed which is not true. We have been stuck in this plane for the past two hours — Ma Cherie. (@damselChoco) June 1, 2023

Some twitter users have reportedly been stuck in their planes on the tarmac for hours, without receiving any communication from the airline as to the status of their flight.

Finally first communication after three hours. #trapped — K Simmons 😷 🇨🇦 (@simmonsk) June 1, 2023

Just last week, Air Canada flights were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. over a similar problem with the communicator system, which lasted just under an hour.