Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Air Canada flight delays

Air Canada delays flights for the second time in a week over technical issues

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Air Canada passengers are having a rough go this week, as the airline has had to delay flights for the second time in a seven-day span due to technical issues.

The airline said in a statement that they are experiencing an IT issue causing flight delays with their communicator system, which is used to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance.

While not all flights are grounded and are operating at a reduced rate, passengers are reporting delays at airports across the country.

Some twitter users have reportedly been stuck in their planes on the tarmac for hours, without receiving any communication from the airline as to the status of their flight.

Just last week, Air Canada flights were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. over a similar problem with the communicator system, which lasted just under an hour.

Lead photo by

Sean Smith
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Air Canada delays flights for the second time in a week over technical issues

Dundas Valley Conservation Area has some of the prettiest hiking trails near Toronto

These are the cleanest beaches for swimming in Ontario right now

Canatara Park in Ontario has a hidden cove with a secluded swimming hole

Arrowhead Provincial Park in Ontario is a nature-lover's paradise with gorgeous views

5 weekend getaways in Ontario to add to your summer bucket list

You can soon take a luxurious cruise from Toronto to Greenland

Man mistakenly books trip to Cambridge Ontario instead of the real Cambridge