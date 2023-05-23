Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto to Yellowknife

You'll soon be able to fly to this Canadian city to see the Northern Lights

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto to Yellowknife direct flights are coming to Pearson International Airport this winter, just in time to catch the Northern Lights on their full display.

Air Canada announced they will be launching non-stop service to the capital of the Northwest Territories in December, flying three times a week.

The service is expected to boost tourism and business in the region with the significant increase in air transport options.

"Apart from supporting tourism to the city and region, this new route will also be valuable to business travellers and the economy, linking Yellowknife directly to Canada's financial capital," said Mark Galardo, Executive VP of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Travellers will also be able to seamlessly connect from Yellowknife to flights offered by Air Canada's partner airline Canadian North.

Yellowknife is the Northern Lights capital of North America. While you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them year-round, the winter months are optimal viewing season.

If witnessing the natural phenomenon is on your bucket list, you can book your direct flight now on Air Canada's website. One-way tickets start at $338 for the 5-hour flight from December 1, 2023.

Lead photo by

Northwest Territories Tourism
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You'll soon be able to fly to this Canadian city to see the Northern Lights

Canada might be losing a popular low-cost airline and people are not happy

New program will let travellers skip lines at airports including Toronto Pearson

Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park is home to the highest point in Ontario

Ontario's greatest roadside attraction is just a few hours from Toronto

Paradise Lagoon is a hidden swimming hole with beautiful waterfalls in Ontario

Ontario beach was just ranked one of the best in the world

Port Elgin Ontario is a small town with white sand beaches and crystal blue water