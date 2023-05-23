You'll soon be able to fly to this Canadian city to see the Northern Lights

Toronto to Yellowknife direct flights are coming to Pearson International Airport this winter, just in time to catch the Northern Lights on their full display.

Air Canada announced they will be launching non-stop service to the capital of the Northwest Territories in December, flying three times a week.

We are launching non-stop service between Yellowknife (@flyyzf) and @TorontoPearson in December, with three flights per week on an @Airbus #A220, providing convenient connections between eastern Canada & the capital of the Northwest Territories.



More: https://t.co/AWfJaImMnc pic.twitter.com/EsLO5QuS4S — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 19, 2023

The service is expected to boost tourism and business in the region with the significant increase in air transport options.

"Apart from supporting tourism to the city and region, this new route will also be valuable to business travellers and the economy, linking Yellowknife directly to Canada's financial capital," said Mark Galardo, Executive VP of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Travellers will also be able to seamlessly connect from Yellowknife to flights offered by Air Canada's partner airline Canadian North.

Yellowknife is the Northern Lights capital of North America. While you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them year-round, the winter months are optimal viewing season.

If witnessing the natural phenomenon is on your bucket list, you can book your direct flight now on Air Canada's website. One-way tickets start at $338 for the 5-hour flight from December 1, 2023.