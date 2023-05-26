There will be a simulated plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend

If you happen to be catching a flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport this weekend, you might notice some "unusual activity" around the travel hub, as the airport undergoes a full-scale emergency exercise.

The exercise — which is a requirement by Transport Canada — tests the airport's emergency response, and will involve a "simulated plane crash" on Saturday, May 27.

We're holding an emergency exercise tomorrow and you may notice unusual activity around the airport. As this is just an exercise, there's no need to be concerned, but if you're in the area of Derry Road, watch out for possible traffic delays: https://t.co/rFZaQZYcS9 pic.twitter.com/QwAzBXzwl5 — Pearson Corporate / Entreprise Pearson (@PearsonComms) May 26, 2023

This year's scenario will involve approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners, and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers.

Peel Regional Police, Peel Regional Paramedic Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, and Mississauga Fire are also set to participate in the planned event.

The airport assured passengers that if they do happen to notice any unusual activity, there's no need to be concerned because it's all part of a controlled exercise.

However, if you're planning on heading down to the airport between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., just be aware that you might run into some traffic disruptions around the area of Derry Road just west of Airport Road.