Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pearson

There will be a simulated plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you happen to be catching a flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport this weekend, you might notice some "unusual activity" around the travel hub, as the airport undergoes a full-scale emergency exercise

The exercise — which is a requirement by Transport Canada — tests the airport's emergency response, and will involve a "simulated plane crash" on Saturday, May 27. 

This year's scenario will involve approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners, and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers. 

Peel Regional Police, Peel Regional Paramedic Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, and Mississauga Fire are also set to participate in the planned event. 

The airport assured passengers that if they do happen to notice any unusual activity, there's no need to be concerned because it's all part of a controlled exercise

However, if you're planning on heading down to the airport between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., just be aware that you might run into some traffic disruptions around the area of Derry Road just west of Airport Road. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Pearson International Airport
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

There will be a simulated plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend

This controversial Ontario town near Toronto completely closes down on Sundays

Air Canada will soon fly directly to this American city known for its food and arts

Rondeau Provincial Park in Ontario is a hidden gem with marshes and sandy beaches

You will soon be able to fly directly to this vibrant Mexican city from Toronto

Air Canada flight declares mayday in terrifying situation above Toronto

Canadian airline ranked best cabin service in North America

You'll soon be able to fly direct to this Canadian city to see the Northern Lights