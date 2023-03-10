The Juniper Inn is a charming boutique inn with playfully designed suites, located steps from the water in St. Catharine's community of Port Dalhousie.

Housed in a historic landmark building dating back to 1885 as a shipping supply store, the new owners transformed it into one of Niagara region's first boutique hotels.

While preserving its Victorian charm, The Juniper simultaneously incorporates modern luxuries and Instagrammable decor and design.

The hotel features six unique suites, each which are carefully appointed and individually decorated. Guests can personally choose which suite they'd like to stay in.

Options include a flamingo-themed room, Arizona-inspired suite with cactus decor, and one dedicated to rock 'n roll icons.

The website reads that The Juniper Inn is committed to a “carefree and sustainable experience,” including their digital self check-in service to avoid headaches, hassles or lines. Products within the guest rooms are locally and sustainably made, and free of plastic.

You can also bring your pup along for the night, as The Juniper Inn is pet friendly. Guests can even opt to add a dog bed to their room for an additional charge.

The hotel sits in a prime location, right next to the marina's waterfront community where you'll find historic shops, an eclectic culinary scene, and stunning waterfront views.

Port Dalhouse is conveniently located within the heart of wine country, minutes away from Niagara's renowned wineries. A quick drive across town will also get you to the majestic Niagara Falls itself.

For nature lovers, there are also several trails within a stroll from the Juniper, including the Port Dalhousie Waterfront Trail and Lakeside Park, with its iconic antique carousel by the water.

Rooms at The Juniper Inn average upwards of $129 per night, depending on room type and date. Choose your pick of decor, and you can book directly on Booking.com for your next staycation.