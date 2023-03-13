Toronto is getting ultra-cheap flights to the Maritimes

Lynx Air announced today they will be adding Fredericton, New Brunswick to its flight network this summer, and is offering ultra-low fares.

The new airline will provide service three times a week between Fredericton International Airport (YFC) and both Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) as of June 12, 2023.

“We are excited to be adding Fredericton to our rapidly expanding network,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

“We know that there are strong connections between the communities of New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta and we are proud to offer ultra-affordable links to connect them. By offering ultra-affordable fares, we aim to inspire more Canadians to travel to see their favourite people and places.”

Travellers flying between Fredericton and Calgary will also be able to use a single boarding pass and check their bags through to the final destination, as the service will operate as a seamless "through flight."

To celebrate the new routes, Lynx is also offering a limited-time seat sale, with one-way tickets between Toronto and Fredericton starting from $79, and $199 between Fredericton and Calgary, including taxes and fees.

The sale starts today March 13 and ends tomorrow at 11:59 PM EDT on March 14, 2023, and you can find more details on their website.