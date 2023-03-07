Initial reviews for Canada Jetlines not good as passengers describe 'stressful' experience

Several passengers are less than thrilled with their recent experience travelling with Canada Jetlines, a new all-Canadian, leisure airline which just launched service between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico.

Ben Hung was supposed to fly home to Toronto from Cancun on a 2:40 p.m. flight on Saturday afternoon, when he discovered that his flight was instead changed to 8 p.m. only after double checking the flight times the morning of.

He claims he didn't receive any notice or email confirmation regarding the change.

Hung told blogTO that when he tried to call to confirm the flight time change was correct, "none of the listed phone numbers on the Canada Jetlines website worked," and no one responded to his email.

Hung says he had already paid for an airport transfer from the hotel for the original flight time, which went to waste as it was too late to switch it at that point.

Hung claims that Canada Jetlines also did not provide the passengers with which terminal they were flying out of, leading him to arrive at the wrong terminal and having to scramble to both find and get to the correct one on his own, as there was no one available to contact.

Once arriving at the proper terminal for the 8 p.m. flight, Hung realized he wasn't the only frustrated customer. "I was also speaking to other passengers and they were at the airport from 10 a.m. because they were never told their flight changed," he told blogTO.

Hung says the rescheduled flight at 8 p.m. was then even further delayed until 11:30 p.m., not taking off until after midnight.

Hung claims the only communication he received throughout the whole ordeal was with other passengers on the same flight who he says were as equally confused as he was, via their Instagram page comments.

Under their latest post about their inaugural flight to Cancun, there's a flurry of comment exchanges attempting to sort out the flight details.

Instagram user sentforprocessing writes, "so glad we all had such wonderful experiences. We also went to the wrong terminal and had to pay to go to a different one only to learn we were three hours delayed."

Hung told blogTO he feels the airline is very unprofessional and said the experience was "beyond stressful."