Ramsey Lake Skating Path in Ontario is a picturesque outdoor trail to add to your list of natural ice skating rinks to glide on in the province.

The wide path winds along the shoreline in the heart of the city, and extends approximately 1.5 km long.

Along the skating trail, you can also admire a series of wooden structures, which are part of an annual program by the McEwen School of Architecture.

These "ice stations" are little pavillions designed by the program's first year students, placed along the trail for people to sit on and relax or adjust their skates.

Ramsey Lake Skating Path is notoriously well-maintained, as the city plows and floods the trail helping to make smoother ice conditions. Only skating is permitted on the path, so you'll have to take your hockey sticks to another rink.

There are heated change facilities at both ends of the trail to warm up in. You'll have to bring your own skates, as no rentals are available.

Ramsey Lake Skating Path is typically open until mid-March, depending on the weather and condition of the ice. You can find it at Ramsey Lake Rd in Greater Sudbury.