Elm Hurst Inn & Spa is a charming destination for a luxurious escape this winter, set in a Victorian-style mansion nestled on 33 acres of picturesque rolling countryside.

Located 1.5 hours west of Toronto near London, Elm Hurst Inn in Ingersoll has been a southwestern Ontario landmark since 1872, blending its historic appeal with the same modern comforts and amenities you'd find in a premier boutique hotel.

Originally a cheese factory owned by the Harris family, they later planted commercial apple orchards and built their residence on the grounds. In the mid 1970s, the house was transformed into a popular dining establishment, and was eventually renovated into the Elm Hurst Inn & Spa in 1988.

The inn boasts 47 beautifully appointed guest rooms and 2 luxury suites, locally-inspired fine dining, an on-site spa, reception spaces and picturesque landscaped grounds to explore.

There are a variety of room types you can book depending on your needs, ranging from standard queen bed rooms to ones with in-room Jacuzzi tubs or fireplaces. You can also upgrade to one of the two premium suites for extra space and views of the country.

One of the main appeals of Elm Hurst is its world-class spa, which offers five private treatment rooms, manicure & pedicure stations, a sauna, and a eucalyptus steam room.

The spa menu includes massages, body treatments, facials and beauty services, with specialties like Shiatsu therapy or Indian scalp massages.

At the onsite restaurant, you'll be treated to delicious cuisines made from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Start your day with their signature eggs benedict with ham and caramelized onions, or indulge in a gourmet pork tenderloin dinner after a day at the spa.

The inn's grounds are also the perfect place to get some fresh air, or simply sit back and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Nearby, you can learn more about the Ingersoll's history at the Cheese and Agricultural Museum, or visit the bustling artsy city of Stratford.

Rooms start around $150 per night and up, varying depending on room type and dates.