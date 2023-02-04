Chutes Provincial Park is a peaceful, small campground which makes for a lovely winter escape. The park has beautiful wooded trails to explore, with stunning views of a waterfall and fast-flowing rapids.

Located on the Aux Sables River between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, the park is named after the logging chute that once diverted logs around the waterfall. Like the many other rivers in Northeastern Ontario, the Aux Sables has a rich history as a transportation route.

During the winters of the late 1800s through the 1930s, trees were chopped down and dragged onto the icy river. Once spring arrived and the snow and ice melted, thousands of the pine logs were floated down the Aux Sables River.

The waterfall is considered the main attraction at the park, along with the Seven Sisters Rapids found upstream from the waterfall. You can follow the Twin Bridges Trail, a moderate 6 km hike for some great lookouts over the waterfall, river, and rapids.

Due to low light pollution, Chutes Provincial Park is also an incredible destination to go stargazing, especially on cold clear winter nights.

At the Falls Lookout, you'll find interpretive panels which tell the history of the area. There is also an interpretive trail guide available.

The park is located close to the small community of Massey, where you can stock up on supplies if needed. Massey allows the park to use the municipal water supply, which means you don't have the boil the water before drinking.

While Chutes doesn't offer winter camping, they welcome visitors to explore the park in the off-season. The Aux Sables River is breathtaking in the winter as parts of it ice over, and you can snowshoe, cross-country ski, or hike the trails.