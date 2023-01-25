Travel
WestJet Flights

WestJet is having a massive sale on Canadian flights

Caught the travel bug after three years of being stuck inside? Lucky for you, WestJet has kicked off 2023 with plenty of flight deals.

The airline is currently having a MASSIVE sale on flights across Canada.

If you're planning a trip to experience nature-filled BC or the city life in Toronto, book your flight between February 7 and June 29 to save big on airplane seats.

The sale includes WestJet flights from Vancouver to Edmonton going for as low as $67 one way, and trips from Toronto to Calgary going for as cheap as $133 one way.

WestJet flightsBut you better book fast.

The sale only lasts for three days from January 25 to 27.

It's applicable for basic, economy, premium, and business classes. Go here to grab a flight.

If you're not able to nab a flight with this sale, there are plenty of other new year deals happening including discounts on Canadian and US flights with Swoop, and cheap roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Australia with Qantas.

Lead photo by

Facebook/WestJet
