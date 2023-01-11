Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearson airport delays

Toronto airport could experience major delays as entire U.S. system goes offline

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Airports across the United States are in chaos on Wednesday morning as a major technical glitch has grounded domestic flights across the country, and the disastrous effects could already be spilling over to Canadian air travel hubs like Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement early Wednesday, informing travellers of a glitch in its Notice to Air Missions System, which contains crucial flight operations data, including restrictions and hazards.

Basically, it's not safe to operate mass travel in U.S. airspace with this system offline.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the agency statement read.

A follow-up tweet told airline passengers that "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

Pearson Airport is warning U.S.-bound travellers to check ahead of their flights, as delays are already appearing on the airport's departures board.

The situation continues to develop, and travellers are urged to check the FAA and Pearson Airport's social media accounts for continued updates.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto airport could experience major delays as entire U.S. system goes offline

Canada ranked one of the most powerful passports in the world

VIA Rail apologizes and offers compensation for holiday disruptions

A new low-cost airline is entering Canada with $169 flights to Europe

You can fly for cheap to Las Vegas and Florida from Toronto starting this month

These are the best places to see Northern Lights in Ontario

Air Canada is hiring in Toronto and the cheap flight perks are worth it

Canada issues travel advisory for Mexico due to 'high levels of violence'