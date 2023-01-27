Sunwing plane forced to make emergency landing after takeoff from Toronto

Passengers aboard an aircraft were met with a frightening situation midflight on Friday shortly after takeoff from Toronto Pearson Airport.

Sunwing Airlines flight WG732 was travelling to Montego Bay, which is just over a four hour flight.

The Boeing 737 experienced low oil pressure shortly after departing Pearson Airport around 12 p.m.

Aviation News: Sunwing plane forced to shut down engine mid-flight after take-off in Toronto https://t.co/46fxt8wFpo — Mark Beacham - VK3XB/5Z4XB/A65B 🇺🇦 (@MarkBeacham) January 27, 2023

Pilots were forced to act quickly and ultimately had to shut down one of the plane's two engines and fly back to Toronto.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft was just past Pittsburg, Pennsylvania before making a sharp turn back to Pearson Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said the plane was met by fire and emergency services once it landed.

The plane managed to land safely back in Toronto just before 1 p.m. Luckily, no injuries were reported.