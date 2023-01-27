Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

sunwing emergency landing

Sunwing plane forced to make emergency landing after takeoff from Toronto

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Passengers aboard an aircraft were met with a frightening situation midflight on Friday shortly after takeoff from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing Airlines flight WG732 was travelling to Montego Bay, which is just over a four hour flight.

The Boeing 737 experienced low oil pressure shortly after departing Pearson Airport around 12 p.m.

Pilots were forced to act quickly and ultimately had to shut down one of the plane's two engines and fly back to Toronto.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft was just past Pittsburg, Pennsylvania before making a sharp turn back to Pearson Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said the plane was met by fire and emergency services once it landed. 

The plane managed to land safely back in Toronto just before 1 p.m. Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

Lead photo by

Sunwing
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Sunwing plane forced to make emergency landing after takeoff from Toronto

WestJet is having a massive sale on Canadian flights

People are upset over the baggage fees on Air Canada from Toronto to Jamaica

Toronto ranked the most disappointing Canadian city to visit according to tourists

Woman says her baggage has been lost for a month after flying with Air Canada

Smokey Hollow trail is a forested hike in Ontario that leads to a waterfall

Ontario couple tracking lost baggage shocked that Air Canada gave it to charity

You can stay in a tree house and feed Highland cows in Ontario