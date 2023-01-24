People are upset over the baggage fees on Air Canada from Toronto to Jamaica

Air Canada landed itself in hot water this week after charging significantly higher baggage fees for travellers flying into Kingston, Jamaica in comparison to other destinations.

Danica Nelson posted screenshots of the Air Canada baggage fees to Twitter, and the tweet has since amassed over 240 retweets.

Hi @AirCanada, why are the baggage fees significantly higher for folks flying into Kingston (Jamaica) in comparison to other cities like Guangzhou, Delhi, and Tel Aviv…? pic.twitter.com/1v7AG5SsKS — Dani | Personal Finance & Travel (@danicaSnelson) January 22, 2023

"Why are the baggage fees significantly higher for folks flying into Kingston (Jamaica) in comparison to other cities like Guangzhou, Delhi, and Tel Aviv?" she asked, tagging Air Canada.

The screenshots show baggage fees for all the aforementioned destinations, with prices to Kingston notably higher.

From Toronto to Kingston, Air Canada offers the first checked bag for $30 CAD, and free for Flex, comfort, and Latitude customers who purchase an Air Canada Vacations package.

The second checked bag is priced at $200 CAD, and each additional bag is listed at $500 CAD.

In comparison, passengers on flights from Toronto to Guangzhou, Tel Aviv, or Delhi get their first checked bag for free, the second checked bag for $100 CAD, and each additional bag for $225 CAD.

Air Canada responded to Nelson, writing that "Rouge offering is highly competitive in terms of both price and seating comfort and other leisure carriers."

Rouge offering (https://t.co/wLerSaPYul) is highly competitive in terms of both price and seating comfort with other leisure carriers, as well as offering AC benefits including Aeroplan mileage accumulation and access to Maple Leaf Lounges for eligible customers. 2/2 /Harry — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 22, 2023

However, Nelson continued to raise her concerns writing, "I can't find any other destination Air Canada flies to that has the same pricing policy."

I can’t find any other destination Air Canada flies to that has the same pricing policy.



Their “additional checked baggage fees” page says the highest priced additional bag to the Caribbean is $265.50.



I’ve did find one “baggage fee changes” page that singles out Kingston 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PNGljEI69a — Dani | Personal Finance & Travel (@danicaSnelson) January 22, 2023

Many other travellers chimed in, writing that the baggage policy was unnecessary, discriminatory, and inequitable.

Soo air canada really out here charging persons traveling from Kingston these outrageous costs for additional bags ?!

Mercy pic.twitter.com/d24RHUueAQ — White Glasses Chick (@VogueModelJaye) January 24, 2023

Another person called the policy a "discriminatory practice" and said most travellers to Kingston are simply trying to see their families.

Who can I speak to @aircanada regarding the discriminatory practice surrounding baggage fees to Kingston Jamaica? Why is the second bag $200? This is #systemicracism at its finest. Most people who fly to Kingston are going to see family. This is very unscrupulous. pic.twitter.com/15TiNg07ym — ☺️🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@_nadelizabeth) January 22, 2023

One person said the baggage policy seemed like a "personal vendetta against Jamaicans."

@AirCanada I take it I’ll be flying to Kingston with another airline! You really expect Jamaicans to pay $200 for a second baggage to Kingston? This seems like a personal vendetta against Jamaicans pic.twitter.com/16VyivhopX — Coleen Williams (@cnwilliams121) January 24, 2023

Other people said they've flown to other destinations with Air Canada Rouge and never been charged this much for baggage fees.

This is a cop out. Why the significant increase? I've flown Rouge to other destinations and never charged this much. — Echa Odeh (@echie1984) January 23, 2023

Ummmm … Montego Bay is also operated by Rouge and they aren’t affected by the exorbitant luggage fees, so I’m not seeing your point. — ☺️🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@_nadelizabeth) January 22, 2023

Air Canada has since responded to the criticism, and given some context behind the decision to up the baggage fees.

In a statement to the Brandon Gonez Show, an Air Canada spokesperson wrote, "the reason is that we operate this route with smaller, narrow-body aircraft that have less belly hold space, but customers historically bring more baggage than average."

"This sometimes resulted in bags being left behind and needing to be delivered later, which among other things was inconvenient for customers," the statement reads.

"The additional bag fee is to promote a fairer distribution of available baggage capacity and to encourage customers to pack more conservatively," the statement continues. "It was also deemed a better option than simply placing a limit on the number of bags per person in order that those who need to bring additional bags still have the option."