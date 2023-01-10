You can fly for cheap to Las Vegas and Florida from Toronto starting this month

For anyone looking for an affordable mid-winter escape, Canada's newest leisure airline will soon begin flying south to popular sunny U.S. cities with low fares.

Exactly one week after being granted authority to offer flights to the United States, Canada Jetlines announced brand new international routes from Toronto Pearson Airport to Las Vegas and Melbourne Orlando International Airport starting service January 19, 2023, with multiple frequencies per week.

One-way flights from Toronto to Orlando start at $150, and $175 to Las Vegas.

“As we continue to expand our international network with our first route into the U.S., we look forward to beginning services in such a coveted tourist and convention destination such as Las Vegas,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines in a press release.

The airline celebrated its inaugural flight in September, and currently offers bi-weekly flights from Toronto to Calgary and Vancouver.

Canada Jetlines currently has two operating Airbus A320 aircraft flying in and out of Pearson, and anticipate a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025.

New destinations are expected to be announced in the coming months, but you can already book your flights to Sin City or the home of Disneyworld on their website.