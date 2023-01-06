Air Canada is hiring in Toronto and the cheap flight perks are worth it

Ready for your career to take flight? If you love to travel and you’re looking for new opportunities, then you could apply at Air Canada. When you get hired, you get access to cheap flights right away – not just for you, but for your family, too!

Some roles, like Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant and Customer Sales and Service Agent, don’t require a ton of experience. Others require more specialized skills and experience. For some roles, you can choose whether you want a full-time or part-time opportunity.

But whether you’re cleaning planes or flying them, you’ll get a ton of benefits and perks.

“Air Canada staff love to travel, and we have one of the most generous employee travel programs in the industry – you and your immediate family members will enjoy special rates on airfare from day one,” reads a job post. Employees also get health and dental benefits.

Air Canada needs more than just flight attendants. The roles open in Toronto as of January 2023 are listed on their careers page.