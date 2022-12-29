This conservation area near Toronto has a magical trail with twinkly lights to explore

If you just can't get enough of festive lights this holiday season, Mountsberg Conservation Area in Campbellville has got you covered with their annual Winterlit festival which just reopened for the season.

About an hour's drive west of Toronto, Mountsberg's wooded trails are always beautiful to explore; however, once the snow falls, the park transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland with the help of thousands of twinkling lights.

Winterlit has two different paths you can take a moonlit stroll down, along to the soundtracks of local musicians.

The Winterlit Trail has tons of unique and sustainably-sourced light installations to admire and photograph. The Sugarbush Trail is gently illuminated with soft overhead lights, perfect for wandering through the sugarbush.

The park also has a winter wildlife excursion you can add to your experience on select dates, where you can listen for wild owls, or even meet one the park's own resident owls up close.

Once you're done exploring, you can grab a snack or beverage and warm up by one of the park's bonfires.

For an even more special experience, visit on one of Winterlit's Enchanted Evenings, in celebration of New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day weekend.

On these dates, you can see live performers and musicians as well as the visit the licensed Winterlit Ice Bar.

Winterlit runs now through Feburary 20th on Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased online prior to entry and prices start at $20 for adults.